Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,182 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Beam Therapeutics worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BEAM. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 685,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,776,000 after buying an additional 107,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEAM opened at $49.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.50 and its 200-day moving average is $47.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.67. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $91.76.

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.93% and a negative net margin of 343.05%. Beam Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 1875.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BEAM has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.17.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $1,389,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,020,061.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

