Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Trading 3.5% Higher

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.25. 5,698 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 898,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.83.
Benson Hill Stock Up 4.1 %
The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Benson Hill Company Profile
Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Benson Hill (BHIL)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
Receive News & Ratings for Benson Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benson Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.