Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,448 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Berry Global Group worth $8,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BERY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.64.

Berry Global Group Stock Up 3.7 %

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group stock opened at $52.95 on Wednesday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Berry Global Group news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $387,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Berry Global Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.