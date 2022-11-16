Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,448 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Berry Global Group worth $8,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BERY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.64.
In related news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Berry Global Group news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $387,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.
