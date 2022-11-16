BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BVXV opened at $0.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.36. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.09.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Friday, November 25th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, November 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, November 25th.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BVXV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) by 226.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,418 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

