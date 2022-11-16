BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BTAI. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Guggenheim cut their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

BioXcel Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BTAI opened at $16.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $451.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.24. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.10.

Insider Activity at BioXcel Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

In other news, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 27,450 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $411,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 37.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $574,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $403,000. 45.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.