BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 20,957 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 71.6% during the second quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 26.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 315,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 66,694 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 138.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 10.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 678,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,699,000 after acquiring an additional 66,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BJRI. Stephens began coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.43.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

About BJ’s Restaurants

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $32.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.95 million, a PE ratio of -160.29, a P/E/G ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.57. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $37.22.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

