Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Stock Position Lowered by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Blackbaud by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 400.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

BLKB stock opened at $59.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.34. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $83.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.50, a P/E/G ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackbaud in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

