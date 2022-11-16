BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 38,131 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,171,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,805,000 after acquiring an additional 117,650 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 590,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 114,888 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 78,743 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 390,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 76,942 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,137,000.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BLW opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $17.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.06.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

