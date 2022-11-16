Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 373,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.06% of Block worth $22,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 7.2% in the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Block by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Block by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ithaka Group LLC grew its holdings in Block by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ithaka Group LLC now owns 126,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,148,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $2,218,137.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 428,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,858,701.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $47,783.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,020.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $2,218,137.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,858,701.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 351,198 shares of company stock worth $21,272,681 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ opened at $73.38 on Wednesday. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $241.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Block from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Block from $150.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Macquarie raised Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.90.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

