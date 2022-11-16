Boyar Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.8% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the second quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $2,845,822.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,366,753.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $2,845,822.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,366,753.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $6,033,410.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,869,966.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,795 shares of company stock worth $20,230,174. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $172.39 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $450.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

