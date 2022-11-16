Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Receives $78.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.29.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BFAM shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $75.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.94 and a beta of 1.11. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $54.19 and a 12 month high of $140.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

(Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.