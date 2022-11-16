Brokerages Set abrdn plc (LON:ABDN) Target Price at GBX 170.83

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 170.83 ($2.01).

ABDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of abrdn in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on abrdn from GBX 180 ($2.12) to GBX 175 ($2.06) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on abrdn from GBX 145 ($1.70) to GBX 150 ($1.76) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on abrdn from GBX 125 ($1.47) to GBX 130 ($1.53) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on abrdn from GBX 140 ($1.65) to GBX 150 ($1.76) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get abrdn alerts:

abrdn Stock Up 0.4 %

LON ABDN opened at GBX 198.20 ($2.33) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £4.12 billion and a PE ratio of 731.11. abrdn has a fifty-two week low of GBX 131.04 ($1.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 261.40 ($3.07). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 151.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 163.22. The company has a quick ratio of 24.97, a current ratio of 35.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99.

Insider Activity at abrdn

abrdn Company Profile

In related news, insider Stephanie Bruce purchased 66,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of £98,729.32 ($116,015.65).

(Get Rating)

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.