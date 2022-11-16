Brokerages Set Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) PT at $20.63

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.63.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $48,454.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,582.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.9 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,311,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,264,000 after purchasing an additional 112,547 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,669,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 407.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 305,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 245,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 96.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 308,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 151,631 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

DCPH stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.77. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Featured Stories

