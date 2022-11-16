Brokers Issue Forecasts for (CUM.TO)’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:CUM)

(CUM.TO) (TSE:CUM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for (CUM.TO) in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 11th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. Cormark also issued estimates for (CUM.TO)’s FY2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

(CUM.TO) Stock Performance

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for (CUM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (CUM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.