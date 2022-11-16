Brokers Offer Predictions for Invivyd, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IVVD)

Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Invivyd in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee anticipates that the company will earn ($0.42) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Invivyd’s current full-year earnings is ($2.37) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Invivyd’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Invivyd in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

IVVD opened at $3.52 on Monday. Invivyd has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $78.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.50. The company has a market cap of $383.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of -0.39.

Invivyd, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is adintrevimab, a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease.

