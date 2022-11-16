Brokers Offer Predictions for Payoneer Global Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Payoneer Global in a report released on Wednesday, November 9th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Payoneer Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Payoneer Global’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.
PAYO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Payoneer Global to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Payoneer Global by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,035,000 after acquiring an additional 16,940,356 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Payoneer Global by 9.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,601,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the third quarter worth approximately $86,560,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Payoneer Global by 2.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,732,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,567,000 after buying an additional 157,281 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,604,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,855,000 after buying an additional 257,010 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, CFO Michael G. Levine sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $45,954.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,208,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,503,921.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Michael G. Levine sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $45,954.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,208,361 shares in the company, valued at $7,503,921.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott H. Galit sold 12,880 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $86,811.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,513,067 shares in the company, valued at $10,198,071.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,541 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.
Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.
