Brokers Set Expectations for Northland Power Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northland Power in a report issued on Thursday, November 10th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the solar energy provider will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Northland Power’s current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Northland Power to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.19.

Northland Power Stock Down 4.0 %

Northland Power Announces Dividend

NPI stock opened at C$37.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of C$34.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$40.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

