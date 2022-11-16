Brokers Set Expectations for Shift Technologies, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFT)

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shift Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.48). Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Shift Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($2.00) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.90) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.75) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Shift Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Shift Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Shift Technologies to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $0.90 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shift Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.77.

Shares of SFT opened at $0.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. Shift Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Shift Technologies by 82.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 34,934 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Shift Technologies by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 93,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 39,830 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Shift Technologies by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 752,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 58,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Shift Technologies by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 28.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

