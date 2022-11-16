Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 541,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,694 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $24,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,430,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943,494 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,115 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $200,315,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,562,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,051 shares during the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Asset Management

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,797,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,251,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,797,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,251,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,157.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,788,416 shares of company stock worth $117,322,892. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 1.6 %

Several research firms recently commented on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $46.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.14. The stock has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.93 and a 52-week high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

