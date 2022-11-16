Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 612,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Bunge were worth $55,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 180.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.71.

Shares of BG stock opened at $99.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $80.41 and a fifty-two week high of $128.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.86. Bunge had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $16.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $105,666.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,780 shares in the company, valued at $5,587,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

