Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WHD. Barclays lowered Cactus from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cactus from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cactus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.17.

Cactus Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $56.34 on Friday. Cactus has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $64.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 4.74.

Cactus Announces Dividend

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $184.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Cactus’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Institutional Trading of Cactus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 866.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the 1st quarter worth $515,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 336.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 39,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

