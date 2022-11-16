California Public Employees Retirement System Has $62.76 Million Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,529 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Cintas worth $62,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Cintas by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Cintas by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 2.5% during the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Cintas by 2.2% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cintas Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.70.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $444.81 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $343.86 and a one year high of $461.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $409.09 and its 200-day moving average is $399.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 38.56%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

