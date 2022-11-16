California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 17,849 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 492,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 17,849 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $58,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 412.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. StockNews.com downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.69.

IFF opened at $97.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.83. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.14 and a 1 year high of $154.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

