California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 22,159 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 569,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,159 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Tyson Foods worth $49,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at about $489,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 44.9% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,525,000 after buying an additional 11,364 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.3% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Argus lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE TSN opened at $64.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.97 and a 200-day moving average of $78.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.63%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

See Also

