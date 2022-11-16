California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 24,237 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,237 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Snowflake worth $52,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1,800.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 6,433.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Trading Up 3.6 %

SNOW stock opened at $163.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a PE ratio of -75.34 and a beta of 0.86. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $405.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.02.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. On average, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Snowflake from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Snowflake from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.68.

In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,599 shares of company stock worth $669,710. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

