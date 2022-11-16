California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 57,466 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,028,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 57,466 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Microchip Technology worth $59,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,306 shares of company stock valued at $290,310 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on MCHP. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.45.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $76.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.14. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.328 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.