Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 29,522 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,322,496 shares.The stock last traded at $18.22 and had previously closed at $18.86.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Williams Trading raised Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Canada Goose to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Canada Goose from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. OTR Global raised Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Canada Goose from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.10.

The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average of $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $212.51 million during the quarter. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 7.37%. Equities research analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Canada Goose by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Canada Goose by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commons Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

