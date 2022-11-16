Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 470.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COF. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.53.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

NYSE COF opened at $103.56 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.27 and a fifty-two week high of $162.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.52. The firm has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $1,330,532.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,695,174.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $1,330,532.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at $398,695,174.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,938 shares of company stock worth $2,856,883. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

