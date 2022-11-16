Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 167.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,150 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Carrier Global by 15.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 491,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,518,000 after purchasing an additional 65,919 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Carrier Global by 4.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,711,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,336,000 after purchasing an additional 145,300 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Carrier Global by 2.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,788,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,762,000 after purchasing an additional 40,504 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 8.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 65,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 48,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $44.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $57.97. The company has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.49%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Carrier Global to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

