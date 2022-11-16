Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Insider Activity at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $220.45 per share, with a total value of $100,084.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,084.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CASY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $276.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.63.

CASY stock opened at $236.41 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.82 and a 52-week high of $239.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.81.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.23). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 15.22%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.