Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Up 5%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.30 and last traded at $39.48. 7,689 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,167,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.60.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have commented on SAVA. Univest Sec raised their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.
Cassava Sciences Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.61.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 679.5% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 484.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 24.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cassava Sciences
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
See Also
