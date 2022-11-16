Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Up 5%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.30 and last traded at $39.48. 7,689 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,167,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SAVA. Univest Sec raised their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Cassava Sciences Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.61.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Cassava Sciences news, insider James William Kupiec acquired 2,500 shares of Cassava Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.44 per share, for a total transaction of $61,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider James William Kupiec bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.44 per share, for a total transaction of $61,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard Barry bought 36,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.79 per share, with a total value of $860,222.61. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 186,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,428,722.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 679.5% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 484.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 24.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cassava Sciences

(Get Rating)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.