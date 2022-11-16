Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 15,516 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 651,307 shares.The stock last traded at $117.34 and had previously closed at $115.10.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 3.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.99 and a beta of 0.58.
Cboe Global Markets Company Profile
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
