Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 15,516 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 651,307 shares.The stock last traded at $117.34 and had previously closed at $115.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.99 and a beta of 0.58.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.