Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.58) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDXGet Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Celldex Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.53). The consensus estimate for Celldex Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.43) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.61) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.59) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

CLDX has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Celldex Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

CLDX opened at $36.69 on Monday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $45.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 2.37.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 109.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $76,000.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

