Cerity Partners LLC Grows Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 78.6% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,234. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,234. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,152 shares of company stock valued at $942,632. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $83.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.77. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.08 and a 200-day moving average of $84.47.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.