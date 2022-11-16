Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 103.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,396 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KHC. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 149.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC opened at $37.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.77 and its 200-day moving average is $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.77.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KHC. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $1,150,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,556,658.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.