Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 197.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3,367.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter worth $60,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 38.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.8% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 99.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.83.

REXR stock opened at $54.46 on Wednesday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.74 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 58.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.48%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

