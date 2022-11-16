Cerity Partners LLC Invests $1.50 Million in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $74,000.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

BAB opened at $25.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.93. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.39 and a 52 week high of $33.55.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

