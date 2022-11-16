Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 12,049 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 472.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,049 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.8 %

Tyson Foods stock opened at $64.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.94 and a twelve month high of $100.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.79.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.63%.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.