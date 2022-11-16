Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 8,024 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,024 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 137.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 134,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,605,000 after acquiring an additional 77,815 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new position in Kellogg during the second quarter worth about $2,862,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 29.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 439,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,375,000 after buying an additional 98,905 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 0.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,111,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,295,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 172.0% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 12,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on K. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

Kellogg Stock Down 0.0 %

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $11,079,858.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,840,638.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $11,079,858.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,840,638.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $14,158,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,231,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,651,812.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 960,540 shares of company stock valued at $69,888,922. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $69.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.91. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $77.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.38%.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

