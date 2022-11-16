Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 2,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 16.6% during the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.7% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other news, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $85,838.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,949.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $85,838.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,949.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 1.7 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.55.

VRSK stock opened at $177.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.36.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.25%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.