Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARRGet Rating) by 229.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,911 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 10.9% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.0% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.6% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 81,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CARR opened at $44.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.60. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $57.97.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.49%.

CARR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

