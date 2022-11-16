CES Energy Solutions Corp. Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEUGet Rating) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CES Energy Solutions in a research note issued on Friday, November 11th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for CES Energy Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for CES Energy Solutions’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CEU. National Bankshares boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.85 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.90 to C$4.35 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.43.

CES Energy Solutions Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of CEU stock opened at C$3.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$780.32 million and a P/E ratio of 11.77. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of C$1.72 and a twelve month high of C$3.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.55.

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

About CES Energy Solutions

(Get Rating)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

Featured Stories

