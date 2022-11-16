Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Given New $200.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GTLS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $259.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $218.79.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Price Performance

Chart Industries stock opened at $126.49 on Tuesday. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $108.29 and a 52-week high of $242.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 69.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chart Industries Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in Chart Industries by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,272,000 after purchasing an additional 609,148 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 3.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,490,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,863,000 after acquiring an additional 46,012 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,071,000 after acquiring an additional 517,951 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 57.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,203,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,425,000 after acquiring an additional 436,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 14.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,178,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,223,000 after acquiring an additional 146,473 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.