CIBC Increases Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target to C$36.00

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on H. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. CSFB reduced their price objective on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Hydro One to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hydro One currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$33.67.

Hydro One Stock Performance

Shares of TSE H opened at C$34.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.55. The company has a market cap of C$20.39 billion and a PE ratio of 20.04. Hydro One has a 12-month low of C$30.21 and a 12-month high of C$36.44.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

