Citigroup Increases Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target to $61.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

MOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.31.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of MOS opened at $52.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.65 and a 200 day moving average of $53.27. Mosaic has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $79.28.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Mosaic declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mosaic

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2.9% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Mosaic by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 0.8% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

