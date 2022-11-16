Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Clarivate from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Insider Transactions at Clarivate

In other Clarivate news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder bought 208,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,418,746.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,746.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarivate

Clarivate Trading Up 4.2 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clarivate during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Clarivate by 267.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 341.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter worth about $64,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CLVT opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. Clarivate has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $25.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Clarivate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.