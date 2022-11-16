Clean Harbors (CLH) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Clean Harbors (NYSE: CLH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/8/2022 – Clean Harbors was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/3/2022 – Clean Harbors was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Clean Harbors had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $155.00.

10/31/2022 – Clean Harbors was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/12/2022 – Clean Harbors is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

CLH opened at $111.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.56 and a 1 year high of $124.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.10.

Get Clean Harbors Inc alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $245,207.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,103 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,649.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Clean Harbors by 112.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Clean Harbors by 149.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Clean Harbors by 153.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at $56,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.