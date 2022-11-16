Clean Harbors (CLH) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Clean Harbors (NYSE: CLH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 11/8/2022 – Clean Harbors was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 11/3/2022 – Clean Harbors was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/3/2022 – Clean Harbors had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $155.00.
- 10/31/2022 – Clean Harbors was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 10/12/2022 – Clean Harbors is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Clean Harbors Stock Performance
CLH opened at $111.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.56 and a 1 year high of $124.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.10.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $245,207.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,103 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,649.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.
