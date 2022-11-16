Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Shares Gap Up to $25.46

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.46, but opened at $27.80. Clear Secure shares last traded at $26.92, with a volume of 11,864 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
Clear Secure Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.18.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Secure
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 20.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,210,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,680,000 after purchasing an additional 203,673 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Clear Secure by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Clear Secure during the third quarter valued at $5,176,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Clear Secure by 11.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 20.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,182,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.
About Clear Secure
Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clear Secure (YOU)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.