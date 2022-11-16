Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Shares Gap Up to $25.46

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.46, but opened at $27.80. Clear Secure shares last traded at $26.92, with a volume of 11,864 shares.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.18.

In related news, insider Matthew Levine sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $174,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,286.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Kenneth L. Cornick sold 7,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $238,909.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew Levine sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $174,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,453 shares in the company, valued at $216,286.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 20.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,210,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,680,000 after purchasing an additional 203,673 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Clear Secure by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Clear Secure during the third quarter valued at $5,176,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Clear Secure by 11.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 20.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,182,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

