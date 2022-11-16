ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
ClearOne Price Performance
Shares of ClearOne stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.28. ClearOne has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.61.
About ClearOne
