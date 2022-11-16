Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,373 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,540,000 after buying an additional 10,057 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Commvault Systems by 4.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,161,000 after acquiring an additional 46,815 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 634,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 119.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,958,000 after purchasing an additional 319,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Commvault Systems to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Commvault Systems Trading Down 0.5 %

Insider Activity

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $66.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.83. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $70.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 119.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.56.

In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $52,538.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,388.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

